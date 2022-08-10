Posted: Aug 10, 2022 9:47 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2022 10:54 AM

Tom Davis

The first day of classes for Dewey Public Schools is Thursday. Superintendent Vince Vincent tells Bartlesville Radio they are fully prepared to welcome the students back to school.

Due to Oklahoma State Senate Bill 658, current state law prohibits a mask mandate unless the school has consulted with the local county or city-county health dept. within the jurisdiction where the school board is located and when that jurisdiction is under a current state of emergency declared by the Governor.