Max Gross

Earlier this week the Cherokee Nation announced it will be providing $1.6 million in community impact grants to help benefit several affiliated non-profit organizations. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner made the announcement through the nation’s social media channels.

These grants will help several partner organizations both locally and across the United States. The organizations focus on many areas like as cultural preservation, nutrition and community service. In 2019, $7 million was dedicated to the Cherokee Nation community outreach efforts.

Deputy Chief Warner admired the new program for helping all Cherokee community organizations, both those on the reservation and at-large.