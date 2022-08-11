Posted: Aug 11, 2022 4:18 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 4:18 AM

Tom Davis

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stalking and threatening a U.S. Representative from his state.

Keith Eisenberger, 39, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and threatening to kidnap and assault Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and threatening to kidnap and assault his spouse, the Justice Department said.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate online threats of violence meant to intimidate elected officials or members of our community. Keith Eisenberger now understands there are legal repercussions to committing these criminal acts," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a press release on Wednesday.