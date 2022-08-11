News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 11, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 9:58 AM
Chelsie Wagoner for Ward 2 on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, was Chelsie Wagoner, who is running for the open Ward 2 seat this fall.
Wagoner is running for seat that is currently being held by Councilman Paul Stuart, who won re-election in 2020. Stuart announced that he would not be seeking reelection this time. She faces challenger Loren Roszel in the November election.
Wagoner says she is a full time mother and wife who is very fortunate to be able to contribute to her kids’ schooling, their sports and volunteer time.
Chelsie said her ability to serve has always been in her heart adding,"However, attending most Council meetings over the last year, my concerns of overreaching outside of local leader duties never subsided as a constituent. Deciding to run for the Ward 2 position was something I decided months ago. It is the very least I can do for my family and our neighbors."
Wagoner said she wants more transparency in local government. She said she doesn't think the lack of transparency is intentional, just something that happens over time when governments are working to get thing done.
She said she is running for City Council for our families and continues saying, "In a time of such uncertainty, we need stability. We need encouragement of unification, not division. I am running to be the voice that won’t cower but also inform and work for my potential constituents in the manner they deserve. I have lived in Bartlesville for over 25 years and while some may say I’m biased, I still proudly say this is the best community to live in. If given the honor to serve Ward 2, my representation would consist of focusing on the concerns of constituents, dedicating my time to learn the depths of city matters and becoming familiar with my fellow council members in order to work in alignment to ensure the best outcome for Bartlesville."
