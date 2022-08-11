Posted: Aug 11, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 9:23 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Martha Jane Phillips Starr Field of Interest Fund has announced they are giving a grant to the Bartlesville Area History Museum in the amount of $27,984. The museum says they will use the grant to purchase archival supplies and pay the salaries of two museum clerks who wlll be devoted to digitizing essential documents.

The grant is named after the daughter of L.E. Phillips, co-founder of the Phillips Petroleum Company. Martha Jane spent her life as a volunteer and philanthropist, including being the Nurses' Aide Chair during World War II. She was elected a trustee of the University of Missouri-Kansas City where she founded the Family Study Center Endowment. In 2000, she helped establish the Bartlesville Area History Museum.

The Martha Jane Phillips Starr Field of Interest Fund is directed by the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation.