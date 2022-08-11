Posted: Aug 11, 2022 9:27 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 9:27 AM

Victoria Edwards

Recently, questions have arisen about the mosquito program and what is used to spray for them. In the most recetnt CITY BEAT, the questions were addressed.

The city stated it uses a derivative of the chrysanthemum flower known as PERMETHRIN. Certified technicians are required to mix and apply it and there are restrictions on when it can or cannot be applied. For instance, it cannot be sprayed during rain or when winds are blowing at more than 10 MPH.

The chemical is lethal to bees and other pollinators as well as to mosquitos. Bee-keepers can contact the Public Works Department and ask to be put on a NO SPRAY LIST. Those who are on the list will be by-passed during spraying periods in their neighborhood.

The mosquito control program was created as an effort to reduce the mosquito poplulatoin and thus held control or eliminate diseases such as the West Nile Virus. Spraying usually begins in early summer and continues through October or until cooler temperatures are consistent.