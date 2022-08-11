Posted: Aug 11, 2022 9:36 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 9:36 AM

Victoria Edwards

Early voting for Washington County begins Thursday, August 18 for the runoff primary election on August 23. Early voting is open to all voters and you do not need to provide an excuse to vote early.

According to Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, "This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines."

Early voting will be at the Washington County Election Board office, located in Suite 4 of City Hall, on the following dates and times:

Thursday, August 18 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Friday, August 19 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday, August 20 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Early voting is NOT available at all regular polling locations.