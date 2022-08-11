Posted: Aug 11, 2022 9:36 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

The Agape Mission is putting on its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets cost $25 and there will be up to 40 restaurants on hand.

Appearing on CAR TALK with Doenges Family of Autos, Executive Director Sherri Smith Empty Bowls Chair Brend WIlliamson say this is a great opportunity to support the Bartlesville community.

The Agape Mission served more than 57,000 meals to the Bartlesville community a year ago. The Empty Bowls fundraiser will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at agapebartlesville.com or on the day of the event.

Agape Mission is a non-profit and non-denominational organization located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. By the daily grace of God and with the help of dedicated volunteers, we minister to the physical and spiritual needs of those in our community who are unable to meet those needs on their own.