Posted: Aug 11, 2022 5:25 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 5:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

The 988 Suicide & Crisis National Lifeline is just over a month old and a backlash has already begun against it. Originally celebrated by mental health professionals as a safe place for talking and getting help, advocates of those with mental health issues are now questioning how it handles calls.

According to a campaign that has begun on Twitter and Instagram, the methodologies used by the hotline include sending law enforcement officers to investigate the majority of callers after a request is made, even if there is no imminent danger. This has sometimes led to investigations into other matters in the person's life and to being forced into treatment at a rehabilitation or psychiatic hospital or being taken to an emergency room against their will.

Thus far, the hotline has not responded to the allegations.