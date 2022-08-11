Posted: Aug 11, 2022 5:31 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 5:31 PM

Victoria Edwards

A variety of educational agencies across the nation have been lamenting the teacher shortage that seems to be effecting the majority of school districts this year. Oklahoma has suffered from a shortage as well but Superintendent Vince Vincent of Dewey Public Schools says although the shortage is real, it isn't quite as bad for his school district.

Vincent says it helped that his staff stepped up and worked with him in creative ways to recruit candidates for positions that might have gone unfilled.

The Dewey School District is continuing to take applications for current and future unfilled positions so an interested candidate should check the website regularly for job postings.