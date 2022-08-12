News
KWON to Broadcast CD 2 Forum August 17, Live
Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County GOP want you to join us on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 on Wednesday, at 7pm, for the Congression District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hall.
In addition to listening on KWON Radio, you can watch live video of the forum at www.KWONtv.com.
You are invited to submit your questions for the candidates to tom@bartlesvilleradio.com. A panel will choose the questions from your submissions to be use during the forum.
Both Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen will be at the Congressional Distirct 2 Forum, which is sponsored by Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington Country Republican Party and Phillips 66.
