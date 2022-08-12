Posted: Aug 12, 2022 1:05 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2022 1:05 PM

Tom Davis

Due to the drought, forage production and hay supplies have been negatively affected. To the point that hay prices keep moving up and producers are resorting to baling corn stalks just to be able to feed their livestock. In many parts of the country, cattle producers have made the difficult decision to sell livestock because there is no forage for the animals to eat.

On August 25, the Cherokee County Extension Office will be the host site for “Feeding with Limited Hay” workshop. This meeting will begin at 7:00pm and can be attended either in-person or virtually. Kansas Forage and Grassland Council is co-sponsoring the event with K-State Research and Extension.

Dr. Bruno Pedreira, KSU SE Area Agronomist, will discuss filling the forage gap. Meaning, are there any forages producers can plant to extend the grazing season throughout the winter, what time should they be planted, and when can a producer expect to graze or harvest those forages. Jim Hollenback, nutritionist with Farmers Coop, will discuss using grain and a limited amount of hay to meet the animal’s nutritional requirements.

A large portion of the meeting will be devoted to a round table discussion where livestock owners can ask specific questions about their particular situation. The meeting is free to attend. Doors will open at 6:30 at the Cherokee County Extension Office located at 124 W. Country Rd in Columbus, KS. To receive the Zoom link to attend virtually, call the Cherokee County Extension Office at 620-429-3849.

Kansas State University is committed to making its services, activities and programs accessible to all participants. If you have special requirements due to a physical, vision, or hearing disability, contact Dale Helwig, Cherokee County Extension, 124 W. Country Rd, Columbus, KS 66725, phone 620-429-3849 or email dhelwig@ksu.edu.