Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on August 15 at 9:30 am in the Commissioners' Meeting Room on the second floor of the Washington County Courthouse Annex at 400 South Johnstone in Bartlesville.

On the agenda for discussion are an easement request from PSO at the county-owned OSU Extension Facility; a request to approve allocation of alcoholic beverage tax; a review of the rental parking agreement with First Presbyterian Church on behalf of the Election Board; a review of the expenditures for a new facility for the Emergency Operations Center; and a review of county properties for sale.

The meeting is open to the public.