Posted: Aug 12, 2022 3:44 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2022 3:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

Michelle Lucas of Supulpa was in the Washington County court on Friday, August 12 to face charges on three misdemeanors and a hold from the State of Missouri for charges similar to those in Oklahoma.

Lucas is accused of identity theft and using the false identity to obtain credit to purchase a vehicle from local car dealer, Patriot Auto Group. She is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and as a fugitive from justice in another state.

Lucas was given a $30,000 bond and will remain in jail on the Missouri charge even if she makes bond for the Oklahoma charges. Her next court date will be August 26. Once she finishes her court apperances in Washington County, she will likely be bound over to the State of Missouri.