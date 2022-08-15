Posted: Aug 15, 2022 9:40 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 4:12 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles appeared on Chief Chat on KWON AM 1400/FM93.3/95.1 to talk about community relations between BPD and the citizens of Bartlesville.

Chief Roles began by thanking our citizens for participating in the community meetings they have been hosting for the past 3 months.

"We have had a great turn out at each one and we greatly appreciate everyone coming to ask questions and voice concerns to strengthen communication between the department and the community," said Roles adding, "Our next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 25th at 7:00 pm at Highland Park Baptist Church."

The Chief then announced that the next Citizens Police Academy will begin this spring. You are urged to watch the Bartlesville Police Dept. Facebook page for signup information. Due to the populartiy of the 12-week classes that will meet each Thursday from 6pm to 9pm, the number of applicants will be capped at 25.

Continuing education for officers and executive officers is something Chief Roles believes is essesential to continually improve the performace of the police department. Roles announced that Sgt Daniel Elkins and Cpl Jessica Pitts are attending the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course. This is is a 12-week executive police leadership course.

Chief Roles applauded the citizens for being extra careful around school zones at the start of school in Bartlesville. Roles said there were very few issues and no citations given.