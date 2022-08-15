Posted: Aug 15, 2022 3:15 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2022 3:15 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Emergency Management department has been working on building a 17,000 square foot facility that would expand its partnerships with other counties while also offering up-to-date equipment to aid efficient handling of the county’s needs. On Monday, August 15, the department got one step closer to building the facility when the Washington County Commissioners approved the updated facility plans and the ARPA expenditure documents. The facility is estimated to cost $3.5 to 4 million. The Commissioners agreed to approve up to $5 million to cover additional costs should inflation continue.

Kary Cox, director of Emergency Management, was at the meeting to show the plans and explain some of the changes that the City of Bartlesville was requiring. One change was an addition of a berm to block the view between the facility and a neighborhood. Another change was to the structure of the parking and landscaping.

Cox said he has met with the Cherokee Nation about helping to fund a portion of the building expenditures because the Nation will have a dedicated office inside it. He continues to also seek funding through state and federal grants.