Posted: Aug 15, 2022 5:21 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2022 5:21 PM

Victoria Edwards

Two women appeared in Washington County Court on August 15 in separate cases that are related to each other based on the incident.

Cortney Sue Hawthorne and Paula Renee Brunner are both charged with second degree burglary after being arrested on August 13. The charges stem from an incident that took place at a shop building located on private property and owend by a member of the Cherokee Tribe.

According to an affidavit filed in court, officers responded to a call from the victim reporting a theft in progress. When they arrived, the victim shared video from his surveillance camera attached to his shop that clearly showed two women bringing items out of the building and attempting to leave by bicylce. The two women were stopped by the victim in time for the officers to arrest them.

Items taken included a radiator from a vehicle and a weed eater.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Brunner and at $7500 for Hawthrone. Both women will have preliminary hearings next week. The judge also signed a "no-contact' order with the victim and a "no-trespassing" order on the victim's property.