Posted: Aug 15, 2022 5:25 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2022 5:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Big Brothers-Big Sisters upcoming fundraiser, BACK TO THE 80s, is still seeking sponsors. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at the Hillcrest County Club in Bartlesville.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to support the event by becoming a sponsor. Sponsorship levels vary. Call Charlene Dew at 918-213-4524 for more information on how to sponsor.