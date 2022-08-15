Posted: Aug 15, 2022 6:12 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 4:11 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools met for a brief meeting on Monday before adjourning for an executive session relating to real estate property.

The Spotlight portion prior to the meeting recognized student athlete Bartlesville High School Junior David Castillo for being selected for the 2022 USA Men's National Team and winning the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup Championship.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley announced to the board that 101 new students enrolled in the district, Most of the new students were enrolled at the two middle schools, Central and Madison.

Supt.McCauley then announced as part of the consent agenda that agreements have successfully been reached between the teachers and the board and that all teachers this year will get on average about a 2,700-dollar raise.

McCauley then showed the board how the pay for Bartlesville teachers compared to similar schools.