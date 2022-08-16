Posted: Aug 16, 2022 9:24 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday was Steve Linquist with Stormwalker Ranch, Kelley Goodall with Intential Being and Charles Pilkington with Regent Bank to discuss the upcoming Faith in Business breakfast event ay Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville on Thursday, August 18.

Charles Pilkington said the Faith in Business Series was created to encourage business leaders to utilize their platform to live out their faith. This is a forum to help Christian business owners fellowship, network and share best practices for transformational servant leadership and to learn to better integrate faith into their spheres of influence while promoting the personal and professional growth of those around them.

Steve Lindquist is the guest speaker at Thursday's event. Steve joined Stormwalker Ranch as the new Executive Director this February after serving for 19 years in ministry leadership (here in Bartlesville with Oklahoma Wesleyan University and with The Voice of the Martyrs, then in Washington D.C. and Michigan.)

Steve has traveled to more than 20 countries and has preached or taught in more than 30 states and on 5 continents. He and his wife Kathy now live on ground at the Ranch. They have two children, Stephanie a psychotherapist who is married and lives with her husband and 5 children in Michigan and son, Jon, who resides here in Dewey.

Looking back, Steve can see how God used a 20-year career in newspaper publishing to prepare him for ministry, and then used past ministry experience in preparation for serving today with SWR.

He says, “I appreciate that God cares about me so much that He only shows me a few life-steps at a time, so I don’t find a shortcut and miss important parts of the process.”

Also speaking at the event is Kelley Goodall, Community Relations Ambassador for Stormwalker Ranch and the Executive Director of Intentional Being: Life Coaching Pastoral Counseling.