Posted: Aug 16, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 1:20 PM

Tom Davis

Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66, was the guest speaker at the Bartlesville Chamber Forum at City Church in Bartlesville on Tuesday.

33 years after he started his career as a research engineer in the labs of Phillips Petroleum, right here in Bartlesville, Lashier took over from Greg Garland, who recently stepped down after 10 years as CEO but staying on as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.