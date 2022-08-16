Posted: Aug 16, 2022 5:02 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 5:02 PM

Victoria Edwards

Daniel Leon Strickland appeared in Washington County court on Tuesday to answer for a charge of using a dangerous weapon to commit a robbery.

According to court documents, Strickland walked into the Nowata Road Liquor store on August 13, picked up the largest bottle of Crown Royal, and exited without paying. When the clerk followed Strickland outside and confronted him, Strickland allegedly pulled a knife on the clerk and threatened to stab him. Strickland then ran off.

While responding to the clerk’s call about the theft, Bartlesville police discovered Strickland sitting on a grassy area near a local store with a Crown Royal bottle. He appeared to have been drinking from it and officers reported smelling alcohol on Strickland’s clothing.

Strickland is set to return to court on August 26. His bond was set at $75,000 due to the severity of his threat towards the clerk.