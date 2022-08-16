Posted: Aug 16, 2022 5:15 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 5:15 PM

Victoria Edwards

A Bartlesville man was in court on Tuesday after allegedly committing a third degree burglary on August 14.

Micah Menard was arrested by Bartlesville police for allegedly breaking into a vehicle and taking change from it. The vehicle was parked on private property on Morningside Avenue in Bartlesville at the time of the alleged theft.

Camera footage provided by the owner of the vehicle shows Menard reaching into the vehicle and removing something with his hand. The homeowner was able to capture Menard just after the theft and turn him over to police when they arrived at the property.

Menard had earlier been in a fight with another unidentified person and was being taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered when he told the EMS personnel to stop the ambulance and let him out. EMS dropped off Menard in the area of Frank Phillips and Burch approximately 30 minutes prior to the incident at Morningside Avenue. It is unknown why Menard came to be on the Morningside Avenue property.