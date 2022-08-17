Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

State of Oklahoma

Posted: Aug 17, 2022 6:22 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 10:01 AM

Early Voting Begins Thursday for Runoff Primary

Tom Davis
 
Early voting for the August 23 Runoff Primary begins Thursday for voters in all seventy-seven (77) counties. Early voting is available Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will also be available Saturday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
 
 Oklahoma is a closed primary state. In order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, you must be a registered voter of that party. While the Republican Party has chosen to keep its primaries and runoff primaries closed for the 2022 and 2023 election years, the Democratic Party has made an exception for Independent voters. If you’re an Independent voter you may ask for a Democratic Party ballot for the runoff.  No Libertarian primaries were held this year.
 
It is important to remember, that voters without a runoff primary election are still eligible to participate in all non-partisan elections on the ballot.
 
Sample ballots are available in the OK Voter Portal. The election list and list of early voting locations are available on the State Election Board website. Voters must vote in the county where they are registered to vote.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot for the August 23 Runoff Primary are reminded that absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 7 p.m. on election nightAbsentee ballots can be returned by the United States Postal Service or a private mail carrier, provided delivery documentation is provided.

“Standard” absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to the county election board, but must be returned no later than the end of the business day, Monday, August 22. Only the voter may hand-deliver his or her own absentee ballot. Voters will be asked to show proof of identity when dropping off a ballot. Absentee ballots can be tracked using the OK Voter Portal.

WASHINGTON

  STATE OFFICERS

    STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN
      TODD RUSS
      CLARK JOLLEY

    SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION - REPUBLICAN
      RYAN WALTERS
      APRIL GRACE

    COMMISSIONER OF LABOR - REPUBLICAN
      LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN
      SEAN ROBERTS

    CORPORATION COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN
      KIM DAVID
      TODD THOMSEN

  CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS

    UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)
      MARKWAYNE MULLIN
      T.W. SHANNON

    UNITED STATES SENATOR - DEMOCRAT
      MADISON HORN
      JASON BOLLINGER

    UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 02 - REPUBLICAN
      AVERY FRIX
      JOSH BRECHEEN
 
 

OSAGE
  STATE OFFICERS

    STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN
      TODD RUSS
      CLARK JOLLEY

    SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION - REPUBLICAN
      RYAN WALTERS
      APRIL GRACE

    COMMISSIONER OF LABOR - REPUBLICAN
      LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN
      SEAN ROBERTS

    CORPORATION COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN
      KIM DAVID
      TODD THOMSEN

  CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS

    UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)
      MARKWAYNE MULLIN
      T.W. SHANNON

    UNITED STATES SENATOR - DEMOCRAT
      MADISON HORN
      JASON BOLLINGER

  LEGISLATIVE, DISTRICT AND COUNTY OFFICERS

    STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 66 - REPUBLICAN
      GABE RENFROW
      CLAY STAIRES

    COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1 - REPUBLICAN
      EVERETT PIPER
      RANDALL JONES

    COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 3 - REPUBLICAN
      CHARLIE CARTWRIGHT
      CHAD RAY

  CITY OF SHIDLER
    PROPOSITION

  TOWN OF WYNONA
    PROPOSITION NO. 1
    PROPOSITION NO. 2

  CITY OF SKIATOOK
    PROPOSITION

  CITY OF TULSA

    COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
      FRANCETTA L. MAYS
      VANESSA HALL-HARPER
      DAVID HARRIS
    PROPOSITION NO. 1, PROPOSED CITY CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. 1
    PROPOSITION NO. 2, PROPOSED CITY CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. 2
   

PROPOSITION NO. 3, PROPOSED CITY CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. 3

 

NOWATA

  STATE OFFICERS

    STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN
      TODD RUSS
      CLARK JOLLEY

    SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION - REPUBLICAN
      RYAN WALTERS
      APRIL GRACE

    COMMISSIONER OF LABOR - REPUBLICAN
      LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN
      SEAN ROBERTS

    CORPORATION COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN
      KIM DAVID
      TODD THOMSEN

  CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS

    UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)
      MARKWAYNE MULLIN
      T.W. SHANNON

    UNITED STATES SENATOR - DEMOCRAT
      MADISON HORN
      JASON BOLLINGER

    UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 02 - REPUBLICAN
      AVERY FRIX
      JOSH BRECHEEN

  LEGISLATIVE, DISTRICT AND COUNTY OFFICERS

    COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 3 - REPUBLICAN
      TROY FRIDDLE
      HOWARD C. CORLE

  CHELSEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
    PROPOSITION

 


