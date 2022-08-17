News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 17, 2022 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 9:25 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Gets a Visit from Phillips 66
Tom Davis
With the Phillips 66 top brass in Bartlesville this week, Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck MacCauley said several Phillips 66 officials paid a visit to our schools on Tuesday.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Supt. McCauley said several members of the Phiilips 66 Leadership Team visited the schools, spent time in the engineering classes and the innovation labs and then spoke with members of our robotics teams.
McCauley thanks Phillips 66 for investing in our schools, the BPS STEM program in particular. He said it really got started when Phillips 66 made a $1.7 million donation to make those innovation labs a reality.
« Back to News