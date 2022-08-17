Posted: Aug 17, 2022 4:49 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 4:49 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Weslayan University served as a training site for first responders who were training on an active shooter situation.

Over 50 students and staff served as volunteers to be victims in the training. The volunteers were assigned various levels of injuries and placed in different locations in order to make it as accurate as possible in covering various issues that might arise.

The event was originally intended to be a small affair but it grew to include Bartlesville Police and Fire Departments, the Washington Sheriff's Department, EMS and the hospital system. After the event, it was declared a success because the first officers arrived on campus within two minutes of the emergency call coming into dispatch and because officers were able to quickly coordinate with EMS and the hospital to handle victims who had been "injured."