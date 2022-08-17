Posted: Aug 17, 2022 4:53 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 4:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

One week into the new school year and the Bartlesville Public School has been able to change the COVID-19 Alert level from YELLOW to GREEN.

The announcement was made on the BPSD social media pages and website. Alert changes are made when BPSD has reviewed COVID cases within the school and city-wide and have determined that a level needs to be more restrict or that current restrictions can be lessened.

Under GREEN level, there are no requirements for masks or social distancing. There are also no restrictions on visitors, assemblies, field trips, activities, capacities or third-party use of the facilities.

Levels can change as COVID cases increase so students and parents should check the social media pages often to be kept informed of the current alert level.