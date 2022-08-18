Posted: Aug 18, 2022 4:56 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 5:55 AM

Tom Davis

GOP Candidates Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen squared off before a capacity crowd Wednesday during the Congressional District 2 Forum at Bartlesville City Hall.

The candidates firmly and confidently answered the questions submitted by Bartlesville Radio listeners and other interested parties throughout the forum which was put on by The Green Republican Women's and the Washington County GOP.

It was very much what everyone expected as each candidate answered the questions in a way that would define himself as the most conservative choice in the runoff election set for August 23, and with the voting starting today. That was until near the end of the forum when each candidate was asked if he had ever voted or advocated for the abolishment of the electoral college.

Former State Senator Josh Brecheen said that only congress could end the electoral college. He added that he regrettably and hurriedly voted on a measure that, at the time, he was not clear on which would have asked the state of Oklahoma to join other states in pushing for such a move. He then invited viewers to google a few websites to compare his performance as a state legislator against his opponent, Avery Frix.

Frix was then a bit on the defensive in regard to Brecheen's challenges to a few of Frix's statements on the matter.

