Posted: Aug 18, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 2:54 PM

Tom Davis

Jack Auschwitz is a senior at Bartlesville High School. Like a number of his fellow seniors, he is participating in a career internship. Jack spends part of each school day at the Bartlesville Airport with its director, Mike Richardson.

Jack is also enrolled in the new General Aviation and Aerospace course at Bartlesville High School. It is taught by Ashlee Hightower, using the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association "You Can Fly" High School Curriculum. Ms. Hightower also teaches Introduction to Aviation as part of the district’s award-winning STEM offerings.

Local pilot Andrew Woodside offered to take Jack on a flight in his plane. Mr. Woodside and other pilots and aviation enthusiasts are excited about providing real-world experiences, training, and support for local students. Their expertise will help the district benefit from the awarding of a two-year grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission for curriculum materials, teacher professional development, a drone, and participation in Student Pilot Day at Oklahoma State University. The district has also been awarded a Redbird flight simulator from the Corporate Aircraft Association in partnership with the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.