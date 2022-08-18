Posted: Aug 18, 2022 5:02 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 5:02 PM

Victoria Edwards

If you notice more law enforcement vehicles around highways and streets over the past week it is because it is due to a national effort to stop drunk driving. The 2022 mobilazation of state and local law enforcement officers began on August 17 and will continue through Labor Day Weekend. Law enforcement agencies say this time of year is one of the highest rates of DUIs.

Drunk driving has become one of the deadliest crimes; it is also one of the most preventable. This year's campaign is titled DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER. The State of Kansas renamed as YOU DRINK-YOU DRIVE-YOU LOSE.