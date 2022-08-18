Posted: Aug 18, 2022 5:20 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 5:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation received an additional $1.3 million in grant funds from the US Department of Labor this week to help continue their employment, training and job creation services that began as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s displacement of workers.

The award was announced by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins Jr in a video posted on the Cherokee Nation’s FACEBOOK page. In the video, Hoskins discusses the program known as RESTORE, which oversees how the funds are spent.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, the Cherokee Nation has been able to help 265 displaced workers find stable employment and they have begun to create new job opportunities in the future through construction projects.