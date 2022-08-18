Posted: Aug 18, 2022 5:28 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 5:28 PM

Victoria Edwards

A surprise birthday party was held this week for Cherokee Nation Tribal member Winifred Whelchel Dudley who turned 100 years old. Winifred was also awarded the Medal of Patriotism by the Cherokee Nation during their regular council meeting.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins Jr will add another medal to Winifred’s collection on Labor Day weekend when he presents her with the prestigious Cherokee National Medal of Patriotism.

During the height of World War II, Winifred Dudley enlisted in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and later also served in the Women’s Army Corps.