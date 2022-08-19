Posted: Aug 19, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to not only promote their monthly Jesus Burger event Saturday night at 6pm at their church at 411 W 14th St, Bartlesville, but to let the community know they are now equipped to help those in crisis get the mental health attention they may need at anytime.

Pastor Rando Gamble said that Get Real Ministries often meets people who feel like they are in a hopeless spot. Although they can meet the spiritual need of those in crisis, also a mental health situation is usually present in these cases and that is why they have teamed up with Grand Lake Mental Health to get quick access for that kind of help.