Posted: Aug 19, 2022 3:57 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 3:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Radio received the following update Friday afternoon from the Osage County Sheriff's Office:

Captain William "Willy" Hargraves was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 on his way to the Sheriff's offfice at approximately 8 am on Friday morning when he became involved in a collision at the intersection of US Highway 60 and State Highway 18. Following the collision, Officer Hargraves succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

For information about Captain Hargraves' work with the Osage County Sheriff's office, you can read the full story of his experience on the Osage County Sheriff's Office FACEBOOK page.