Posted: Aug 22, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Smoke testing of the Bartlesville city sewer system continues. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city manager Mike Bailey said if problems are discovered during testing, the city will be there to help homeowners finincial to fix those problems.

It could be another 30 days or so before the finishing touches are finished, and the teen area of the Bartlesville Public Library will be opened.

Library Director Shelly McGill says they are waiting for a spiral staircase to arrive. When it gets here, they may have shut down the library for a day to remove the doors to the building to get the staircase in, set and welded.

McGill said the addition of the teen area is made possible through donations and private funds.

The Bartlesville Municipal airport will be using it's $150,000 annual government grant to put replace asphalt on the south end of runway with concrete. Airport Director Mike Richardson some fun events are also coming to the airport, too.

The 5th All Bellanca Fly-In at Bartlesville for the week of September 21th thru the 25th, 2022. We are looking to welcome Vikings/Super Vikings/14-19-2/3s, 14-13s, 260s, Decathlons/Citabrias, Triple Tails, Cruisaire/Cruise Master. The public day is September 24, 2022.

Richardson said they are in talks with group out of Fredrick to co-host a World War II era fly-in next year.

The Bartlesville City Council is considering an expansion of city ordinances to allow homeowners to cultivate more natural, less manicured lawns — with some restrictions. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city manager Mike Bailey and Assistant City Development Director Greg Collins worked to explain how they are trying to find a balance in the ordinance.