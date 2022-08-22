Posted: Aug 22, 2022 5:43 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 5:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

A discussiong between the Washington County Commissioners and the Washington County Sheriff's department has resulted in approval of ARPA funds for Enhanced Contact Tracing protocols for COVID-19 outbreaks that may occur in the future, per the definitions under Public Health Initiatives for public government buildings.

A little over $59,000 was been ear-marked for the judicial center in general with approximately $4600 specifically for the first floor of the center.

Sheriff Scott Owen says the amount will need to be higher to include the detention center but for now, the amount approved will help his department begin the process of putting the tracing in place.