Posted: Aug 22, 2022 5:47 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 5:47 PM

Victoria Edwards

A major road improvement project in Washington County near Ochelata has been completed with the helpf of funds from the Cherokee Nation.

Washington Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the original amount for the improvements were close to $600,000 but with the help of Cherokee Nation, who contributed nearly one-third of the cost, the project was finished on time and efficiently.

The success of the partnership has prompted the Washington County Commissioners to issue a letter of request to Cherokee Nation to partner on a second project, this one for County Road 2700 east of Highway 75 where quite a few residential homes are located.