Posted: Aug 23, 2022 10:14 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

GOP Candidate for Congressional District 2 in today's runoff election, Avery Frix, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION for one last appeal to voters.

Frix says he is committed to serving Bartlesville and all of Congressional District 2 as your next Congressman. Frix says he is a pro-Trump candidate that looks to put America first. He says we have to get back to having energy independence and bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Frix added that it is his goal to get America's budget balanced while securing the southern border. He says we have to get back to America first values.

As he looks to Washington D.C., Frix sees common sense going out the door with the left-wing agenda being played out. Frix says we have to fight to take our country back for the next generation. He says there will be nothing left if we don't take a stand, which is why our upcoming elections are so important.

When it comes to addressing the McGirt decision, Frix says everyone needs to gather around the table to find a solution to challenges everyone is facing. Frix says he is prepared to introduce legislation or any other means necessary to help everyone impacted by McGirt. He says he will continue to monitor the cases that come from the decision as we move forward.

Frix has served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for six years where he chaired the committee on transportation. He also owns a small family construction business in Muskogee.