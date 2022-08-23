Posted: Aug 23, 2022 5:05 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 5:05 PM

Victoria Edwards

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year.

The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out of the Cherokee Community Building at 908 South College Avenue in Tahlequah. It will remain open until 7 pm on its last day for any last minute visitors.

Once the center closes, residents can still apply for aid but they will need to visit the DRC located in Muskogee or Seminole Counties for assistance.