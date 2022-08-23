News
Posted: Aug 23, 2022 6:07 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 8:52 PM
LIVE Election Coverage
Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties. Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming.
|
Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON COUNTY** (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Josh Brecheen
|
2,863
|
58%
|
27 of 27
|
Avery Frix
|
2,071
|
42%
|
Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **Nowata COUNTY** (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Josh Brecheen
|
494
|
46%
|
12 of 12
|
Avery Frix
|
589
|
54%
|
Nowata County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Troy L. Friddle Incumbent
|
192
|
53.3%
|
4 of 4
|
Howard C. Corle
|
168
|
46.7%
|
Osage County Commissioner District # 1 (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Everett Piper
|
986
|
60%
|
10 of 10
|
Randall Jones Incumbent
|
660
|
40%
Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Charlie Cartwright
|
567
|
57.5%
|
10 of 10
|
Chad Ray
|
419
|
42.5%
« Back to News