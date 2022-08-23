News
Nowata
Posted: Aug 23, 2022 8:38 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 8:41 PM
Friddle Wins Re-election on Nowata County
Tom Davis
Incumbent District 3 Commissioner in Nowata County, Troy Friddle defeated challenger Howard Corle in the GOP primary runoff election on Tuesday.
Troy Friddle spoke to Bartlesville Radio complimenting his apponent and saying he is thankful for the opportunity to finish the sthings he started as commissioner.
Friddle got 192 votes (53.33%) to Corle's 154 vote (46.67%).
