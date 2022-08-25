Posted: Aug 25, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 11:16 AM

Tom Davis

Membership with the Price Tower Arts Center has its perks.

Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Price Connors with the Price Tower explained some of the extra benefits that come with membership.

Members of the Arts Center enjoy exclusive previews of innovative and acclaimed exhibitions, meet renowned artists and lecturers, and receive incredible benefits –benefits such as free admission to all exhibitions, discounts at our gift shop, The Wright Place, and much more.

Members provide crucial support for our exhibitions, our educational programming for children and adults, as well as preservation of the Price Tower Arts Center (a national historic landmark and architectural treasure).

Join now and help support Price Tower Arts Center and our mission to Preserve the Price Tower, Inspire artists and audiences, and Celebrate art, architecture and design. Memberships provide benefits for 12 months from the date of joining and may not be fully tax-deductible.

Ways to join:

Become a member online through their secure portal at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E19649&id=63

By Phone at 918.336.4949