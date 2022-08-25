Posted: Aug 25, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 12:12 PM

Tom Davis

Named for the Girl Scouts’ founder, Juliette Gorden Low, who sold her dearly loved pearl necklace to fund Girl Scouts, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is fortunate to have a visionary group in Bartlesville who are focused on making a difference for the next generation of women leaders.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pam Crawford and Hillary Sutton invited everyone to save the date: Friday, September 9, 2022 - 6:00 P.M. at Timber Oaks - 1639 US Highway 60, Bartlesville, for their Pearls on the Prairie fundraising event. Tickets are $50 at https://gseok.wufoo.com/forms/mkfmdp01f1cqm2/

You wont want to miss your chance to sample the NEW GIRL SCOUT COOKIE: RASBERRY RALLY coming out this year!

With the support of community leaders and advocates each year, girls in the Bartlesville community have the opportunity to uncover their leadership potential and receive academic scholarships to pursue higher education.

In recent years, funds from our Pearls on the Prairie event have contributed to a new pool, repairs to the covered wagon sleeping quarters, two telescopes for viewing the night sky and our new observatory at Camp Wah-Shah-She.

This year, funds will support technology improvements at the Bartlesville Girl Scout Service Center so that local girls have the opportunity to learn, explore, and connect to the world around them.