Posted: Aug 25, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 10:11 AM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Public Schools planned five virtual learning days into its 2022-2023 calendar to help teachers to plan and work together at grade level or by subject area so they can offer the best educational options to students. The first virtual learning day is planned for Friday, August 26.

During a virtual learning day, all students work on assignments using the Chromebooks given to them by the school system. Tasks must be completed before they return to school on Monday, August 29.

BPSD said on its FACEBOOK page that the Virtual Learning Day is a powerful investment in the future success of all BPSD students as the school system continues to adapt to an interconnected world of one-to-one devices.