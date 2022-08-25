Posted: Aug 25, 2022 12:04 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 12:07 PM

This past summer marked 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Today, its future may be a little bit cloudy.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kiddie Park's manager recently stepped down after it was discovered that the park had run into some unspecified issues involving missing or late tax returns.

We are told that some board members and others in the community are presently working dilligently to rectifiy the issue. They are asking tax collectors for the forgiveness of the late tax returns and are trying to raise a few thousand dollars in late fees and other charges.