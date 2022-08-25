Posted: Aug 25, 2022 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 2:00 PM

Tom Davis

On Thursday, Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, applauded Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order calling on the State Board of Education to take action to protect school employees’ First Amendment rights to decide whether to pay union dues.

“There are Oklahoma teachers who do not agree with the progressive left agendas of the Oklahoma Education Association and National Education Associations and are dismayed at the failure to focus on improving student academic performance. These teachers will quietly welcome action by the State Board of Education to implement the Governor’s executive order,” Daniels said.

Daniels added that when it comes to the First Amendment, there is no such thing as "one and done."