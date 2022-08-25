Posted: Aug 25, 2022 3:33 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 3:33 PM

Victoria Edwards

Residents of the City of Pawhuska have been seeing large increases in utility rates on a monthly basis since the beginning of the extended hot weather this summer. To answer questions about what is occurring, the City of Pawhuska reached out to their utility carrier--Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority-- for answers.

OMPA responded by saying that the increases were initially due to the increased cost of fuel in May and June but rates have continued to escalate through summer months as useage also escalated.

Based on OMPA's response, the City of Pawhuska posted a warning on their FACEBOOK to residents that the increases may continue unless residents take some measures to decrease useage. The City of Pawhuska is asking residents to turn up their thermostat to the highest level that is comfortable to lessen the use of air conditioners, to make use of ceiling fans if installed, to keep blinds and curtains closed during the day, and to turn off appliances, electronics and lights if not using them.