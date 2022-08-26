Posted: Aug 26, 2022 5:42 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 5:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,000 donation to Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.

Arvest branch services manager Tricia Richards presented the check to Girl Scouts chief development officer Hillary Parkhurst Sutton, special events coordinator Gianna Martucci-Fink, and board member Stephanie Dingman.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Richards. “The first Girl Scout troops in Oklahoma were in Bartlesville 100 years ago. We support the Girl Scouts continued mission to empower girls to be leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.”

The foundation’s $3,000 gift will help the council upgrade technology needs in the Bartlesville Service Center.

“Bartlesville provides countless opportunities for volunteer training and Girl Scout activities through Camp Wah-Shah-She and the Girl Scout Service Center,” said Regina Moon, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma CEO. “Thanks to the generosity of the Arvest Foundation, the reach and impact of our programs in this community will continue to thrive for years to come.”

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.