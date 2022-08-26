News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 26, 2022 7:20 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 7:20 AM
Free Constitution Alive Class Coming in September
Tom Davis
A Free Constitution Alive six week class will begin Thursday evening, September 15, 6:30pm, at the Bartlesville Public Library. It is a fun and inspiring opportunity to rendezvous with our Founding Fathers and gain valuable knowledge of our country’s Constitution and its “original intent.”
The class is being sponsored by the Washington County GOP. Contact Host Billie Roane at 918.559.2634 for more information.
Register online at www.patriotacademy.com to get immediate access to the free workbook and watch the introductory video.
« Back to News