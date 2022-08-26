Posted: Aug 26, 2022 1:37 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 1:37 PM

Tom Davis

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville and Dewey are pleased to announce the donation of a Ripken Foundation STEM Center powered by ConocoPhillips located at both Clubs. The Bartlesville Club remodel of the current STEM lab, originally sponsored by ConocoPhillips, and the Dewey Club STEM Center that will be installed with the new building will open in 2023. Students at both sites will interact with educational products and technology, including 3D printers, Snap Circuits, Ozobots and Beebots.

Local Boys & Girls Club CEO, Jason Barta, said “We are extremely appreciative of the partnership with Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and ConocoPhillips and thankful for their continued support of our program. We are excited to be able to offer an outcome driven STEM program and this would certainly not be possible without the generosity of both the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and ConocoPhillips.”

ConocoPhillips is pleased to support the Boys & Girls Clubs’ new Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation STEM Centers. ConocoPhillips is a longtime partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs, and over the past 20 years has funded many critical programs for youth in the Bartlesville area.

“We are proud to support the youth of our community with this donation,” says Karen Leinen, senior analyst, Bartlesville Programs for ConocoPhillips. “STEM education is one of our signature programs when it comes to the company’s charitable investments. So, this donation is a perfect fit for us, and we’re confident that it will make a very positive impact.”

The Ripken Foundation provides training, a curriculum guidebook and educational products to enhance learning in the STEM Center.

The organization has opened more than 220 STEM Centers nationwide, helping inspire minority and at-risk youth to pursue higher education and careers in STEM-related fields.

“We are thrilled to strengthen STEM education at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville,” said Steve Salem, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation CEO & President. “Thanks to our partnership with ConocoPhillips, we can open two STEM Centers to train and educate both mentors and youth on new technologies that will leave a permanent and positive impact on the community.”